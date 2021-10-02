Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 27,400 ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.31% of ACNB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $3,730 and sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

