Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 45,304 Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 32.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Professional by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Professional by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Professional stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

