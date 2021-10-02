Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.