Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of The Community Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Community Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

