Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.35% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

