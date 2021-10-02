Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $93.45 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.