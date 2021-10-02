European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 6.3%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 2,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.