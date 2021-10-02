Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital depoyment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $252.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

