Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

