Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Exceed Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDSFF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exceed has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Exceed alerts:

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates under the Xidelong brand name. The company was founded in by Shui Pan Lin in September 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Exceed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exceed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.