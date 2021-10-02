Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

