Exosis Market Cap Hits $57,517.42 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $57,517.42 and $1,115.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 341.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,038.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.54 or 0.07149525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00356096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.71 or 0.01160969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00113129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00535848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00452790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00293009 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

