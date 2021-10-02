F45 Training’s (FXLV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Get F45 Training alerts:

NYSE FXLV opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.