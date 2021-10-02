Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

FB opened at $343.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $231,000. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 18.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

