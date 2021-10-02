Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $29.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.96 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $119.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.01. 14,897,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,518. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 477.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

