Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $343.01 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.54 and a 200-day moving average of $336.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.