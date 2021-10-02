Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $409.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. Advertising revenues are benefiting from the ongoing shift to e-commerce. Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. However, Facebook expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis. Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS update to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company is facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.23.

Shares of FB stock opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 54.3% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

