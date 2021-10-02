Faceter Trading Up 23% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 23% against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $4.28 million and $832.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00239133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

