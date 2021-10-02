Falcon Project Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $31,465.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

