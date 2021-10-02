Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DUO opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.
Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Fangdd Network Group
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.
