Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DUO opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.97. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

