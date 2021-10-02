Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post sales of $596.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.30 million and the lowest is $581.99 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 3,802,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,511. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Farfetch has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $73.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

