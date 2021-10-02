Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

