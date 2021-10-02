Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.34

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 3372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.