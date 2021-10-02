Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 254.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 738,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

