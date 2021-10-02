Financial Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 16.57 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -4.70 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.80 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Indonesia Energy and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Indonesia Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

