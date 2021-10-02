Financial Survey: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Duke Energy alerts:

This table compares Duke Energy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy 12.28% 8.73% 2.51% NorthWestern 14.18% 9.33% 3.08%

62.6% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy and NorthWestern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy $23.87 billion 3.17 $1.38 billion $5.12 19.23 NorthWestern $1.20 billion 2.49 $155.21 million $3.35 17.30

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Energy has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duke Energy and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy 0 9 3 0 2.25 NorthWestern 0 3 3 0 2.50

Duke Energy presently has a consensus price target of $104.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Dividends

Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Duke Energy pays out 77.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Duke Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment focuses on Piedmont, Duke Energy’s natural gas local distribution companies in Ohio and Kentucky, and Duke Energy’s natural gas storage and midstream pipeline investments. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, develops, builds, operates, and owns wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States. The company was founded on April 30, 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.