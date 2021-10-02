First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

