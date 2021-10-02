First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.