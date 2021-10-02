First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FNFI stock remained flat at $$12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. First Niles Financial has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
