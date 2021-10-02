First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FNFI stock remained flat at $$12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. First Niles Financial has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

