First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Critical Comparison

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $102.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.79 $398.36 million $3.73 25.89 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

