First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTS remained flat at $$47.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

