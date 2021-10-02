First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. Analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,811 shares of company stock worth $86,225. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

