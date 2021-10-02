Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

FCUUF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

