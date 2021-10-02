Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.71.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

