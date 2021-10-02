Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLXT remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 18,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,969. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
