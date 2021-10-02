Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLXT remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 18,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,969. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.