FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

