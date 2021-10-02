FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

ASET opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

