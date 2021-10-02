Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

