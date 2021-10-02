Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

