Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.33. 11,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

