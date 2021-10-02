Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $116.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $116.04 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $950.73 million, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

