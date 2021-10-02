Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

