Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $335.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.48.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.