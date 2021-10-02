Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.50% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 8,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

