ForTube Tops One Day Volume of $26.03 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $26.03 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

