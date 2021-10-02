Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

