French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.34). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 402,481 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.34. The company has a market capitalization of £23.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

