Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.21. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

