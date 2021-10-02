Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

