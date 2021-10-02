Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNLPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.21. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

